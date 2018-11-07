Gain Capital (GCAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Gain Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

GCAP stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

