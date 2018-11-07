Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,662 Shares of HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 59,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.75 million. Analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.80%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $258,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

