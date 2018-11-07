GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a €28.60 ($33.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €26.82 ($31.19) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

