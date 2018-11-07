GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $75.85.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

