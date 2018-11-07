GeneNews (GEN) Shares Up 25%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN)’s share price shot up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 289,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 244,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GeneNews (TSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

About GeneNews (TSE:GEN)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

