General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

