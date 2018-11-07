General Electric (GE) Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

