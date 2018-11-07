General Finance (GFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. General Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. General Finance has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Havner Family Trust acquired 10,000 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 680,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,263.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 120,693 shares of company stock worth $1,647,089 and sold 233,818 shares worth $3,353,946. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Finance by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Finance by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

