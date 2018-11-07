GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

GNMK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,881. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $274.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $44,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $152,636. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

