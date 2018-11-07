GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 2,376,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 338,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $44,413.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,635.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock worth $152,636 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 680,882 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

