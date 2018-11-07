Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.73 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

