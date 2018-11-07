Genpact (G) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Genpact and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.

G traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Genpact has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

