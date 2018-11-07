Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00149942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00256544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $675.82 or 0.10328145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bibox, Coinnest, Upbit, CPDAX, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Allbit, BiteBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

