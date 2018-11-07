Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

