GlassCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. GlassCoin has a market cap of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000888 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000545 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlassCoin Coin Profile

GlassCoin (CRYPTO:GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

