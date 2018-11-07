GLI Finance’s (GLIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GLIF opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Monday. GLI Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.88 ($0.31).

GLI Finance Company Profile

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

