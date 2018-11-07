Global Water Resources (GWRS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

GWRS stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

In related news, Director Debra Coy purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,466.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,430 shares of company stock worth $73,830. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

