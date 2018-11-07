Glowpoint (GLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,310,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the previous session’s volume of 369,976 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.17.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

About Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

