GNC (GNC) Shares Up 11.2%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.36. 4,306,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,907,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of GNC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
The stock has a market cap of $334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GNC by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GNC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.
