Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Given a $17.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

GMLP stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. FMR LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $6,948,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 198,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

