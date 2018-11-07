Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer Purchases 12,000 Shares

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer purchased 12,000 shares of Golden Star Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,120.00.

GSC stock opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.85.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/golden-star-resources-ltd-gsc-director-samuel-theodorus-coetzer-purchases-12000-shares.html.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.