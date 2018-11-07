Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Separately, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

