GrafTech International (EAF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAF. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE EAF opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 312.38%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $685,094,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $310,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

