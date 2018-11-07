Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.00. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $97,636.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,846 shares of company stock worth $189,599 over the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/graham-co-ghm-plans-0-10-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.