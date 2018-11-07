Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/grand-canyon-education-lope-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.