Granite Construction (GVA) PT Set at $59.00 by MKM Partners

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has been given a $59.00 target price by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $245,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $270,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $283,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $312,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

