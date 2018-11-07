Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 152.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 72,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE GVA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 6,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/granite-construction-inc-gva-holdings-lowered-by-first-national-bank-of-omaha.html.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.