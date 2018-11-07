Great Panther Silver (GPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.78

Great Panther Silver Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 69179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Great Panther Silver (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Silver Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Silver (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

