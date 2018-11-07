Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $745.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

