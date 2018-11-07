GTY Technology (GTYH) vs. Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Critical Review

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A 126.28% 1.13% Falcon Minerals N/A 31.46% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GTY Technology and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $3.86 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A N/A $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Falcon Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

