Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 10,359 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 100,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,860.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,617,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,239,000 after buying an additional 740,409 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $62.50 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

