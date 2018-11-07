Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 546.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 113.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-has-13-54-million-holdings-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.