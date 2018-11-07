GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $423,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $53.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd.

