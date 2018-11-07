GWM Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (FXN) Stock

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

