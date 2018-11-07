GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 34.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.6% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carnival by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

