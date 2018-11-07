Hamborner Reit (HAB) Given a €10.40 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) has been given a €10.40 ($12.09) price target by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

HAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.80 ($12.56).

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.05 ($10.52) on Wednesday. Hamborner Reit has a fifty-two week low of €8.73 ($10.15) and a fifty-two week high of €10.08 ($11.72).

Hamborner Reit Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation.

