Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.84 ($27.73).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.29 ($22.43). 46,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.55 ($19.24) and a 1-year high of €28.44 ($33.07).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.