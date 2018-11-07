Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Joia M. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HBI stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 688.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $46,176,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 113.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,044,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

