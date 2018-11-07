Hanwei Energy Services (HE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 42700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter.

Hanwei Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

