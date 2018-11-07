Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,031,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 242,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 299.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 443.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

