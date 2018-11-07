Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 77 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of HBIO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.29. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $51,289.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

