Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $202,587.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150609 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00256687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.89 or 0.10391841 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,358,849,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.