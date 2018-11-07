Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 660,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

