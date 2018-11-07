Haynes International (HAYN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAYN. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haynes International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 76.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $269,000.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

