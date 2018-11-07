HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNAT. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ CNAT opened at $5.18 on Monday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 723,413 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 1,205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

