HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 80,312.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7,921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

