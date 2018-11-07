Head-To-Head Comparison: Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) vs. Gyrodyne (GYRO)

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forest City Realty Trust and Gyrodyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest City Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Gyrodyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.38 $206.03 million N/A N/A Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Dividends

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gyrodyne does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 95.00% N/A N/A Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats Gyrodyne on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forest City Realty Trust Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

