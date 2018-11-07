Head-To-Head Comparison: Viomi Technology (VIOT) versus NACCO Industries (NC)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 27.65% 12.65% 7.74%

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Viomi Technology does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viomi Technology and NACCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viomi Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and NACCO Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.43 $30.33 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Viomi Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

