Head to Head Contrast: Lighting Science Group (LSCG) versus AZZ (AZZ)

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lighting Science Group alerts:

91.7% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lighting Science Group does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lighting Science Group and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A AZZ 5.63% 5.43% 2.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lighting Science Group and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lighting Science Group $52.70 million 0.04 -$15.59 million N/A N/A AZZ $810.43 million 1.51 $45.16 million $1.35 34.79

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Lighting Science Group.

Volatility and Risk

Lighting Science Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lighting Science Group and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

AZZ has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Lighting Science Group.

Summary

AZZ beats Lighting Science Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 45 metal coating plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lighting Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lighting Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.