Head to Head Survey: American Power Group (APGI) versus Mosenergo (AOMOY)

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) and Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Power Group alerts:

This table compares American Power Group and Mosenergo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $1.86 million 3.12 -$7.55 million N/A N/A Mosenergo $3.36 billion 0.35 $425.21 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Mosenergo 13.47% 10.86% 8.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Power Group and Mosenergo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mosenergo pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Power Group does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

American Power Group has a beta of 7.43, meaning that its share price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mosenergo beats American Power Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Mosenergo Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.